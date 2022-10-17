Fiona-Jean Williams, who's also known as Fiona-Jean Purves, pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft by a person in a special relationship in the Hamilton District Court.

Each time Fiona-Jean Williams stole from her bosses her confidence grew.

It started in 2012/13 when the Fergusson Lockwood and Associates business manager quietly pocketed $39,470 in one year. By Feb 2021 she'd stolen $917,000 from the company via 524 different transactions.

Court documents show Williams, who was on a salary of $64,000, managed to double her annual salary in her first year of offending, before going to double, triple and so-on during the following financial years.

Williams, who was also known by her married name Fiona-Jean Purves, was initially employed at Hamilton property specialist's company Fergusson Lockwood and Associates as a business co-ordinator in April 2011 before her promotion a year later.

The 49-year-old was responsible for managing the administration side of the business and had full access to the company's bank accounts to pay company invoices, wages, and commission.

Her offending began the same year she was promoted when she submitted 19 false invoice payments in a scheme where she would use legitimate payee names, such as OfficeMax or Corelogic or Pulse Tech for each of the transactions. She'd then put the money into her own bank accounts.

The following year, and with the same modus operandi, she took $58,710.00 using 29 invoices.

By this stage court document state Williams' "confidence grew" and during the 2014/15 financial year, she stole $102,763.55, followed by $104,927.68 the following year.

It was 2019/20 that she pilfered the most money - $164,609.56.

In March 2021, the company decided to change accountants, which involved upgrading its accountancy system and software from Reckon to Xero.

Williams was told to work with the new firm, MBS Advisors Ltd, to manage the transition by transferring accountancy information including statements and invoices.

While Williams co-operated to some extent, she withheld supporting invoices to match up with GST returns.

The company owner and MBS staff repeatedly asked Williams for the information but it wasn't forthcoming.

Due to the financial year deadline looming for the end of March 2021, the company owner arranged for a senior MBS accountant to get the information directly from Williams's computer.

The accountant then discovered "numerous" transactions that were considered "large" for a company of Fergusson Lockwood's size.

An investigation then discovered Williams had been creating the false invoices and paying the money directly into her personal Westpac and BNZ bank accounts.

When approached by police, Williams declined to comment.

As well as reparation, accounting investigation costs of a further $31,706.65 were being sought.

Asked by Judge Robert Spear about the prospect of any reparation being paid when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court, Williams's lawyer Bill Nabney said that was being looked into.

Williams last week pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and was remanded on further bail to her Taupo home.

Judge Spear ordered pre-sentence and reparation reports and also referred the case to restorative justice.

Williams was remanded on further bail until sentencing on December 19.

The charge has a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.