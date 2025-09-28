High-speed traffic zoomed past the rider as he travelled along the furthest left lane, holding up the vehicles behind him on a Sunday afternoon.
It was understood the rider exited at Khyber Pass Rd and continued on to Newton Rd.
A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said at the time that riding an e-scooter with a power output of 300 watts or more on a motorway is unlawful if it isn’t registered or licenced.
E-scooters are confined to a top speed of about 35km/h at 300 watts.
“Motorways are high-speed environments and it’s important that all vehicles using them are legally and appropriately registered and licensed,” the spokeswoman said.
But the sighting of e-scooter enthusiasts attempting to traverse motorways, exclusively reserved for high-speed vehicles, isn’t a new phenomenon.
A man was also photographed crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge on his e-scooter in January 2023.
Then in July that year, a separate person was caught riding along the Northwestern Motorway on his scooter around 3am.
