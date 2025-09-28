NZ Herald Morning News Update | Government criticised for not recognising Palestinian statehood and Auckland Mayor concerned over government secrecy.

An e-scooter rider on an early morning joyride in the wrong direction along Auckland’s Southern Motorway fled the scene after he collided with a car.

Police said they received reports of a person travelling southbound in the northbound lane on State Highway 1 on an e-scooter.

Around 4.31am, soon after the initial reports, they were alerted to the scene of a crash involving a car and an e-scooter, near the motorway’s Port and Symonds St exit.

A spokesperson said emergency services were sent to the scene but the rider was nowhere to be found when they arrived.

He was found a short time later “not far from the scene”, police said.