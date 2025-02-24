A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said it was unlawful to ride an e-scooter with a power output over 300 watts on a motorway without registering and licencing it. Flamingo uses 300 watt scooters and they are unlicensed.
At 300 watts, a scooter is limited to a top speed of about 35km/h. They do not need to be registered or licensed at this power output to use local roads.
“Motorways are high-speed environments and it’s important that all vehicles using them are legally and appropriately registered and licensed,” the spokeswoman said.
The scooter user’s move received scorn online.
“Absolute moron,” one social media user said of the rider.
“Idiots on a scooter,” another said.
E-scooters, mobility scooters on harbour bridge, other Auckland highways
E-scooters and mobility scooters have been spotted on Auckland’s motorways and the city’s harbour bridge.
In 2019, a man on a mobility scooter wearing a full-face helmet took on the Upper Harbour Highway Bridge.
In 2023, at least three people were spotted in the low-powered vehicles in odd places.
A man was photographed riding his e-scooter across the Auckland Harbour Bridge in January.