A woman has been critically injured while riding an e-scooter in Christchurch.

A St John spokesman said the incident happened on Manchester St, between Worcester and Hereford streets, at about 11.20am today,

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance and is the only person believed to be involved in the incident.