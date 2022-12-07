E-bike share scheme to be trialled in Wellington

Wellington City Council has decided to trial an e-bike share scheme in the capital. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council has agreed to trial two e-bike share schemes in time for summer.

The city’s existing e-scooter operators, Beam and Flamingo, will be allowed to have up to 150 e-bikes each in their fleets.

Operators and users will need to demonstrate they are prepared to leave bikes in safe, or designated spots and use them in a way that keeps Wellington streets and footpaths as safe as possible.

Christchurch, Hamilton and Auckland already have e-bike share schemes in place.

Auckland Council data shows e-bikes make up a quarter of the micro-mobility market share in the city but only account for 15 per cent of complaints and 6 per cent of incidents.

Mayor Tory Whanau has said the scheme will help make climate-positive lifestyles more affordable and accessible.

“There is good evidence from other cities on how share e-bikes are used. Testing them here would highlight the local potential and allow more permanent arrangements to be tailored specifically for Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

“For those who enjoy the experience, and can afford it, share hire can also be a catalyst to buying an e-bike of their own.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to the trial at an environment and infrastructure committee meeting this morning.

Ahead of the vote, Cycling Action Network spokesman Patrick Morgan said he strongly supported the trial.

“This is really about how we share space in the city and to meet our climate, livability, and safety goals, we need to make sure we move people in the most space-efficient ways.”

Morgan said there was a demand in the market for the casual use of e-scooters.

He said cost was a barrier for many people, so the trial would give them the chance to have a go without having to make a financial commitment of $3000 to $4000.

But Living Streets Aotearoa spokeswoman Ellen Blake said she did not have confidence the e-scooter companies would do a good job.

Scooters were already being left all over the footpath, she said.

“What we would like to see is that e-bikes have proper on-road parking and docked parks so they are required to be left in a particular place on the road and not on the footpath.”

The trial is set to launch in January and council officials will report back on how it went later in 2023.







