Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dunedin's Wakari Hospital ward described as a 'disgrace' by staff, Chief Ombudsman has grave concerns

Quick Read
Wakari Hospital in Dunedin. Photo / RNZ

Wakari Hospital in Dunedin. Photo / RNZ

RNZ

By RNZ

The Chief Ombudsman has grave concerns about Dunedin's Wakari Hospital inpatient unit for people with intellectual disabilities or mental health problems.

Judge Peter Boshier has released a report on the ward today, based on an inspection last year.

He said Wakari houses forensic and non-forensic patients together, meaning people with criminal convictions who pose serious risks to others, are not separated.

Read More

Judge Boshier said the inpatient ward is in critical need of an upgrade, and staff describe it as a "disgrace".

He said Wakari Hospital is "another example" of the Ministry of Health failing stewardship responsibilities.