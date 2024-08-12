Advertisement
Dunedin parking proposal in student area sparks concerns

Ben Tomsett
Otago University students say they will not be able to afford new car parking charges. Photo / File

With student flats on one side and sports grounds on the other, a busy stretch of Dunedin North road could soon see a parking shakeup that has students questioning how they will pay for it.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) is currently consulting on a proposal to convert 60 unrestricted car parks on two sections of Harbour Terrace into P240 (4-hour) unpaid parking spaces.

According to the DCC, the proposal is intended to increase parking availability in the area by improving turnover, in response to numerous requests from the public and sports groups to reassess parking arrangements.

Bachelor of science student Kate said it would often take a while to find a park on the street, and most students she knew were against the proposal.

“You don’t want a ticket when you can’t even afford good bread.”

Cars parked along Harbour Terrace in Dunedin North. Photo / Ben Tomsett
Surveying student Tom, who also works part-time, said it would be “kind of annoying” if the proposal went through, as it was difficult enough for residents to find parking in the area as it was.

“Most of the parks down that end are used by the [polytechnic], so I guess they’re just going to spill down this way and take the residents’ parks.”

He said many students would “absolutely not” be able to afford associated fines if they overstayed in time-limited parks.

“Especially if your car’s got no WOF, if you forget about that.”

Pharmacy student Sean said it would push residents away from owning cars, which made it difficult if they had a job to travel to as well.

Fulltime worker Alice said the parking limits would be frustrating for the residents, and not many people were happy about the proposal.

“[Finding a park] comes down to luck, but you usually have to drive around the block a couple of times anyway ... So with the time-limited parks, we’re just going to have to come and move our car somewhere else and it’s not going to work.”

The Dunedin City Council is currently consulting on a proposal to convert 60 unrestricted car parks on two sections of Harbour Terrace into P240 (4-hour) unpaid parking spaces. Photo / Ben Tomsett
All of the students spoken to by the Herald said they had received written correspondence from the DCC, and had made submissions to the proposal.

A council spokesperson said the proposed change was designed to support people using nearby sports facilities, including hockey turfs, cricket ovals, tennis courts, football and rugby pitches, and the Caledonian athletics ground.

The DCC emphasised that the proposal would not result in the removal of any parking spaces on Harbour Terrace.

“Students, along with other members of the public, would continue to be able to use the spaces free of charge within the new time restrictions,” the council spokesperson said.

“The council is encouraging submissions from anyone who would like to share their views, including students and other residents in the area, before any decisions are made.”

As part of the pre-consultation process, the DCC carried out letter drops to property owners, residents, businesses, and sports organisations in the area, informing them of the proposal and encouraging feedback.

The spokesperson said that the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic have been informed of the proposal.

Submissions close on Wednesday and can be made on the DCC website.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

