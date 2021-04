A man shot two of his neighbour's windows while shooting bottles in his backyard. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A man who shot two of his neighbour's windows while shooting bottles in his backyard has been charged.

Constable Nick Turner said police were called to Russell St, Dunedin, about 2am today, after the windows were broken.

The 34-year-old man who had been shooting the bottles was charged with discharging a firearm near a dwelling.