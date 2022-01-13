The man filmed a video of the waitress's bottom. Photo / 123RF

A man has found out that harassing a waitress is no way to treat hospitality staff and is "very disappointed in himself".

Darren York, 35, was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after he caused a scene at George St bar The Bog on October 27 last year.

His counsel, Brendon Stephenson, said York was "coming to court fully accepting the seriousness" of his actions.

"He does present really as quite remorseful for his behaviour, and just disgusted in himself really."

York was drinking with associates and began asking the waitress if she wanted to join them for drinks after her shift, and if she would give him her phone number.

She declined both offers.

Court documents revealed that later on York used his cellphone to film an "inappropriate video of her bottom".

But he denied taking it when confronted and was asked to leave by the bar's owner, who called the police when York refused.

Instead, he walked up to the waitress and started to point at her and shout that he was going to kill her and her family.

After the bar owner, brandishing a bar stool, got between the defendant and victim, York turned on everyone else.

"I'm going to cut the heads off everyone in this bar," he said.

Even after he was removed from the bar by patrons, he continued to cause a scene, becoming aggressive towards his associates.

One of them punched York in the face before police were called again.

Judge Josephine Bouchier acknowledged the Dunedin man had not offended for 16 years, and was taking the right steps as he was willing to make an emotional harm reparation and apologise to the victim.

However, she emphasised his remorse "can only play out as long as [he can] keep to [his] word and not get into any further trouble".

On charges of threatening to kill and disorderly behaviour, York received nine months' supervision and 90 hours' community work.

He was also ordered to pay $500 emotional harm reparation.