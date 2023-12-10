A knife-wielding Dunedin man caused chaos when he allegedly threatened multiple people, pulled a window off its hinges and demanded money from a pedestrian in Dunedin last week.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, this morning revealed more about what led up to the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Maryhill on Friday.
Bond said police received a report that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife and was in Mitchell Ave at 11.20am.
The man allegedly went to an address on the street and demanded money from a woman, Bond said.
He then threw a rock through one of the windows before ripping it of its hinges until it smashed, he said.
The man then confronted another man and tried to throw a knife sharpener he picked up at him.
He allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.
He was arrested at the scene and was charged with assault, wilful damage and a raft of other charges.