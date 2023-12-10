Two Cabinet documents have been leaked in less than a week, Vladimir Putin will run for president again in the 2024 election and Aucklanders have been waiting up to a year to sit practical driving tests. Video / NZ Herald

A knife-wielding Dunedin man caused chaos when he allegedly threatened multiple people, pulled a window off its hinges and demanded money from a pedestrian in Dunedin last week.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, this morning revealed more about what led up to the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Maryhill on Friday.

Bond said police received a report that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife and was in Mitchell Ave at 11.20am.

Police take a man into custody after the incident in Mitchell Ave. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The man allegedly went to an address on the street and demanded money from a woman, Bond said.

He then threw a rock through one of the windows before ripping it of its hinges until it smashed, he said.

The man then confronted another man and tried to throw a knife sharpener he picked up at him.

He allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.

He was arrested at the scene and was charged with assault, wilful damage and a raft of other charges.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz.