Dunedin girl Harlow, 10, missing since yesterday

10-year-old Harlow was last seen at 5pm at her South Dunedin home. Photo / Supplied

Police are urging the public for sightings of a 10-year-old girl from South Dunedin, missing since yesterday evening.

Harlow was last seen at her South Dunedin home at around 5pm on Wednesday.

She has a thin build, medium-length blond hair, and was last seen wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie and peach/white tie-dye shorts.

Police say they have "significant concerns" for her welfare, and ask anyone who knows where she is, or believes they have seen her, to contact Police immediately on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.