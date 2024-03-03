Health campaigners blast David Seymour’s latest appointment, Auckland city’s worst choke points revealed and why Israel won't take part in the next round of ceasefire talks in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Dunedin is painting — or, more accurately, lighting up — the town pink to welcome back one its favourite pop stars.

American singer Pink will perform at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night, her third concert at the venue, and to celebrate the city is lighting up some of its best-known buildings with a pink-coloured hue.

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Dunedin Railway Station, Dunedin Airport, Tūhura Otago Museum, Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Grand Casino and St Paul’s Cathedral were lit up in pink over the weekend to celebrate the singer’s arrival.

Local businesses joined in on the fun with Pink-themed drinks, while Tūhura Otago Museum is planning a “funhouse” extravaganza before the concert where people can enjoy some face-painting and live music at a pre-Pink party, promotional material from the Dunedin City Council said.

It is believed Pink, her entourage and some equipment arrived in the city on two Boeing 737-838s and a private jet from Perth last night, following a show in that city on Saturday.

Dunedin’s St Paul’s Cathedral was lit up last night to celebrate the arrival of American pop singer Pink. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

One of the Qantas 737 flights arrived at Dunedin International Airport at 8.30pm, the other at 9.30pm, and a private jet, a Bombardier Global Express XRS, was wending its way towards Dunedin at 9.30pm last night.

Pink may be one of the early arrivals to Dunedin, which is set to be packed to the gunwales, with more than 32,000 tickets sold for the singer’s Summer Carnival concert tomorrow.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said having an international act of Pink’s calibre was a huge coup for the city and he knew the it would be buzzing.

Attending the concert was just half the fun; Davies also urged concert-goers to have a plan for getting to and from the venue, and to make themselves aware of the variety of options available.

Port-to-Port Cruises and Wildlife tours were offering a return ferry service from Port Chalmers and Portobello directly to Forsyth Barr Stadium.

There would also be a park-and-ride bus service which would be departing from St Kilda, Mosgiel and the Octagon to Forth St near the stadium.

“We want everyone to have a feel-good time, and that is why we’re doing all we can to help fans get to see Pink as smoothly and safely as possible.”

Pink has packed out the city twice before, in 2004 and 2018.

The performer travels with her family while she tours, and last week posted a picture of herself and daughter Willow in Australia with jerseys they were given representing the Australian women’s football team, the Matildas.

Pink’s husband, American motocross star Carey Hart, posted on Instagram on Saturday that he had had a great afternoon riding with about 80 other motorcyclists in Perth at a fundraiser with Indian Motorcycle Australia.

In September 2018, he raced at the New Zealand Veteran and Women’s Motocross Championship on farmland south of Timaru while the family was in Dunedin for Pink’s concert.

Pink will play in Auckland on Friday and Saturday, before returning to Australia.

