Pink was speechless after reading the fan's sign. Photo / Instagram @pink_fanclub

One fan wanted to get the party started at Pink’s recent show.

The 44-year-old star is mere days away from touching down in New Zealand to perform a string of shows, and if they’re anything like her Australian shows, they’re set to leave her speechless.

While playing at Melbourne Marvel stadium over the weekend, the Funhouse singer had to stop momentarily after spotting a fan’s sign in the crowd which boldly stated, “You, me and Carey threesome?”.

The sign was a clear reference to Pink’s husband, Carey Hart - a motocross champion who is currently on tour with his wife and their two children, causing the star to burst into laughter before telling her 120,000 strong crowd, “I don’t know what to say! I’m not often speechless.”

Pink had a chuckle after reading a very bold sign in the crowd of her Melbourne show. Photo / Instagram @pink_fanclub

Despite not knowing how to react at the time, the Grammy winner circled back to the moment later that night on her Instagram account where she reshared a video of the exchange from a dedicated fan account.

It comes after the star performed at Sydney’s Allianz stadium on February 10 where her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, appeared on stage for a touching duet of the star’s hit song, Cover Me In Sunshine.

Also at the show, Pink’s youngest child, Jameson, 7, earned huge applause after making an appearance on stage to collect a sweet treat from his mum, news.com.au reported.

Pink is set to visit New Zealand next week where she will play a total of three shows, including two at Auckland’s Eden Park on March 8 and 9, and one at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5.

A sign asking Pink for a threesome made the fan speechless. Photo / Instagram @pink_fanclub

Initially, the star was only announced to play one show in each of the cities, however due to “phenomenal demand” during the pre-sale period, she added another show in Auckland.

Fans will get to hear some of her greatest hits including Just Give Me A Reason, So What and U + Ur Hand, while also being treated to hit songs from her upcoming album which she released on February 17.

The beloved pop singer last performed in the country in 2018 with seven massive shows including one in Dunedin where she performed to 37,000 people and a further six in Auckland – three of which were added after the initial announcement due to high demand.

Pink has a reputation for putting on a spectacular concert, making jaws drop with her dancing and aerial acrobatics. Each performance is over two hours long with her upcoming shows anticipated to be just as memorable.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Pink

What: Summer Carnival World Tour

Where: Auckland and Dunedin

When: March 5, 8 and 9, 2024

Tickets: A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.















