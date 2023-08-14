Pink is returning for three huge New Zealand shows. Photo / Dean Purcell

Get ready to party because Pink has announced a very special guest for her New Zealand shows and you’re going to make you want to dance monkey.

Set to take the stage for three massive shows throughout Aotearoa next March, the pop songstress has revealed the massive Australian star, Tones And I will be joining her down under.

Known for her hot hits Dance Monkey and Fly Away, the multi-platnium award-winning star performed in the country last November alongside Macklemore at ZM’s Friday Jams Live, charming the crowd with their heartfelt collaboration of Chant. Now, she’s making her big return.

Joining the Funhouse singer for her three shows, including two at Auckland’s Eden Park on March 8 and 9, 2024 following a show at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5, the superstar’s Summer Carnival Tour is something you won’t want to miss.

Australian star Tones And I is joining Pink in her Summer Carnival New Zealand Tour in March 2024. Photo / Supplied

In a statement released to the Herald earlier this year, Pink she can’t wait to bring the tour to her “home away from home”, adding that she’s very excited to “smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt”.

While fans will get to hear some of her greatest hits including Just Give Me A Reason, So What and U + Ur Hand, they will also be treated to hit songs from her upcoming album which was released in February.

The beloved pop singer last performed in the country in 2018 with seven massive shows including one in Dunedin where she performed to 37,000 people and a further six in Auckland – three of which were added after the initial announcement due to high demand.

Her last series of shows were nothing short of headline-worthy as she made jaws drop with her dancing and aerial acrobatics with each performance being over two hours long and her upcoming shows are set to be just as spectacular.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Pink

What: Summer Carnival World Tour

Where: Auckland and Dunedin

When: March 5, 8 and 9, 2024

Tickets: General tickets on sale now