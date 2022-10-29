Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Drying out? The NZ regions weather forecasters will be watching this summer

Jamie Morton
By
7 mins to read
Even after the wettest winter on record, forecasters say dryness is looking increasingly likely for many regions this summer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Even after the wettest winter on record, forecasters say dryness is looking increasingly likely for many regions this summer. Jamie Morton explains.

Why are forecasters looking out for drying?

Take a drive across New Zealand

