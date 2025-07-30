“Any alcohol-related incident that affect a sailor’s ability to perform their duties safely and successfully is unacceptable.

“The purpose of the directive was to ensure Navy Commanders highlight to naval personnel how the misuse of alcohol undermines effectiveness and negatively impacts the professionalism and standards of our Navy.”

Golding provided the Herald with a copy of the directive, in which he said: “Over the past month, we have seen multiple alcohol-related incidents involving our people of various ranks from those deployed internationally and domestically.”

Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding (right), with Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Jason Dorday

The Herald has been told some incidents involved senior commanders, others junior staff, and they occurred in New Zealand, Australia and across the Pacific.

Those incidents are believed to be among a cluster that led to the formal order being issued on July 16.

Golding told the Herald he would not comment further on the nature of the incidents.

He said his directive to sailors – the term used for all who serve in the Navy – was that alcohol was a normal part of society but Navy consumption “must be responsible”.

He said it must be at levels allowing the Navy to maintain its effectiveness, readiness and reputation.

Golding’s directive was headed: “Impacts of alcohol misuse and the importance of being fit to fight.”

It said alcohol “substance misuse” was “currently undermining individual and collective professionalism and the reputation of our Navy and the NZDF [New Zealand Defence Force]”.

The directive said: “The misuse of alcohol continues to undermine the health, wellbeing and decision-making of some individuals across our Navy.”

In it, Golding told personnel it was intended to “reinforce and direct the high standards of conduct expected by all naval personnel in relation to substance misuse that is currently undermining individual and collective professionalism and the reputation of our Navy and the NZDF”.

He told sailors their behaviour had the potential to “tarnish” the Navy’s reputation with the Government, the wider NZDF and others it interacted with or sought to protect.

“Operationally, alcohol-related incidents threaten our mission success. Every person in the chain must be prepared, alert, and able to respond when called upon. We cannot afford preventable setbacks.

“The mission comes first, safety always and our readiness depends on every sailor making sound choices.”

Golding referred sailors to the “Fit To Fight” ethos put in place last year and how it required those serving to look after themselves and shipmates, make decisions on duty and off duty that reflected Navy values, and to lead by example.

In the directive, Golding ordered those in leadership roles across the Navy to gather subordinates and carry out a “safety pause” to deliver briefings about alcohol misuse and using a “buddy system” to avoid poor decision-making.

The briefings were also to cover the damage alcohol could do to health and reputation, the influence it had on operational readiness, expectations of conduct while in uniform and in the community and the effect and consequence of drinking too much.

Golding’s order gave those who received it two days to comply and deliver the briefings, and then to email his office to say they had done so.

Those sailors away from work and not briefed in the two days had to be briefed on their return, he said.

“This directive isn’t about punishment. It’s about accountability, leadership and our duty of care to one another.

“Responsible social drinking is part of the culture we live in. It allows us to connect, unwind and mark milestones together.

“But it must be done in a way that maintains control, protects our identity and upholds our mission.”

Golding said when alcohol caused standards to fall, it damaged sailors, the Navy to which they belonged and weakened its ability to be be “fit to fight”.

Collins said it was “appropriate” for Golding to take the opportunity to “remind naval staff of the need to use alcohol responsibly”.

“It’s important to remember that these alleged incidents involve a small number of personnel, and that they are fully investigated and dealt with – as they should be.

“They should in no way detract from the excellent work our Navy – and indeed all our Defence Force – do to serve and protect New Zealand and New Zealanders."

David Fisher is based in Northland and has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, winning multiple journalism awards including being twice named Reporter of the Year and being selected as one of a small number of Wolfson Press Fellows to Wolfson College, Cambridge. He first joined the Herald in 2004.

