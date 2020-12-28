Drunk men allegedly waved guns at beachgoers on Dunedin's Tomahawk Beach

Police arrived at Tomahawk Beach and found the two men near the entrance.

Two drunk men were arrested after allegedly waving an air rifle and imitation pistol at members of the public on a Dunedin beach.

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 9.15pm yesterday after reports of the two men waving a rifle and a hand gun at people.

Another member of the public reported witnessing the two men fire an air gun at a duck.

A 28-year-old man was carrying an air rifle and an imitation handgun, while an 18-year-old man was carrying air rifle pellets and an air gun instruction manual, Kupenga said.

Both appeared intoxicated, Kupenga said.

''When confronted by armed police the males dropped their firearms and both males were arrested."

The pair admitted carrying the air rifle and that it belonged to them and were given a warning.