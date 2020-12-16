Drugs, cash, guns seized after two-month police investigation of meth network

Several hundred thousand dollars in cash was seized by police during Operation Hare. Photo / NZ Police

Three people have been arrested and large amounts of drugs and money have been seized following a series of police raids across the country.

The two-month police investigation targeting a methamphetamine manufacturer with a network spread across the length of the country also ended in the seizure of eight firearms.

Police executed search warrants in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown, leading to the arrest of two men, both 51, and a woman, 37.

More than two kilograms of methamphetamine was found along with quantities of LSD, Heroin, Cocaine and MDMA.

Large amounts of cannabis were also located as well as several hundred thousand dollars in cash.

Operation Hare ended in the seizure of eight firearms. Photo / NZ Police

One of the men and the woman have appeared in Whangarei District Court and faced a variety of charges, including possession for supply methamphetamine and precursors.

The woman is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The second man was arrested in Queenstown on firearms-related charges and both men are due to reappear in Whangarei District Court on December 23.

Operation Hare was a two-month investigation run by the police's National Organised Crime Group (NOCG).

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Shields said police will target anyone who involves themselves in illicit drug manufacture and distribution.

Operation Hare targetted a methamphetamine manufacturer who had established a distribution network that covered the length of the country. Photo / NZ Police

"The number of high-powered firearms seized indicates a willingness to perpetrate intimidation and violence in order to achieve illegal activity."

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.