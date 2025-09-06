Advertisement
Drug warning over cannabis grown with dangerous chemicals

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Police have raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Orakei, Auckland. Video / NZME

Those who ingest cannabis grown using particular chemicals are at risk of “adverse health effects” including serious organ damage.

Drug harm reduction service High Alert told the Herald the use of Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) is on the increase among cannabis growers in New Zealand.

The chemicals can make cannabis

Save