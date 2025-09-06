Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party co-leader Maki Herbert told the Herald she was horrified some growers would add any of the trio of chemicals to their plants.
Cannabis was meant to be as natural a stimulant as possible and not tainted by such “poisoning”.
“I would be astounded if any of my associates were involved in [this] poisoning,” Herbert said.
“If that [the use of PGR] is the case, we have a problem.”
High Alert is New Zealand’s early warning system for dangerous drugs, operated by Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) which is supported by a range of health professionals and both Government and Non-Government Organisations.
“PGR cannabis can be very dangerous to people’s health, both in the long and short term, and is best avoided,” High Alert said.
The drug warning system said there were several “tell-tale signs” users could look for if they wanted to tell PGR cannabis apart from naturally-grown cannabis.
They include rock-hard dense and heavy buds, an excess of brown or red hairs, low THC content, a “harsh chemical taste”, little smell when cannabis is broken and a “fast-acting chemical high that may cause lethargy (low energy and motivation) and headaches”.
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.