High Alert said some of the effects of heroin can include being in a “dreamlike” state, severe nausea, blue lips, seizures and death.

The sample of white powder presumed to be benzodiazepine was tested at a New Zealand Drug Foundation drug checking clinic in Auckland.

“Further testing was carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), and the preliminary results indicate the presence of heroin,” High Alert said.

No benzodiazepine was detected in this powder, and it is unknown if the powder is still circulating.

How to recognise the drug

High Alert urges Kiwis to exercise caution should they choose to use white powders, and drug checking is recommended to help minimise the risk.

“It is important to never assume that what drug you have is what it has been sold as.

“Misrepresentation can occur anywhere along the supply chain,” High Alert said.

Heroin and benzodiazepines come from different classes of drugs and produce different effects.

High Alert said both substances are central nervous system depressants, but heroin is a potent opioid and large doses can result in serious harm and death.

“People who take multiple benzodiazepine pills at the same time may inadvertently take a dangerous amount of heroin,” High Alert said.

Drug checking services are recommended because they can identify when a substance is not what it has been sold as, the service said.

What to do in an emergency

High alert said if you or someone you know takes a substance, call 111 and ask for an ambulance immediately if you are concerned.

“Tell them what you think has been taken and that it could be an opioid overdose. Be honest about your drug use. You won’t get in trouble, and it could save you or your friend’s life.”

