CONTENT WARNING: Drug use and suicide.

A dangerous drug, known to cause serious harm and deaths overseas, is being sold as MDMA in Auckland, sparking a public warning.

Earlier this week, New Zealand’s dangerous drug warning system High Alert, said the potent stimulant Alpha-PVP has been located in Tāmaki Makaurau.

However, the organisation doesn’t know how long the drug has been circulating for.

The effects of the off-white powder are known to be anxiety, paranoia, blurred vision and a dry or numb mouth.

High Alert strongly urges people not to take any unknown white substance, and drug checking is recommended to help lower the risks.

The NZ Drug Foundation said Alpha-PVP is one of a number of recreational drugs in the ‘bath salts’ family.

“It was first synthesized in the 1960s, and is a powerful stimulant with similar effects to methamphetamine.”

“It actually starts to rewire the brain chemistry. They [users] have no control over their thoughts. They can’t control their actions.”

High Alert’s advice to reduce harm if you choose to use the substance:

Use a reagent test to check it first. Marquis and Mandelin reagents will turn black if there is any MDMA present in the mixture, and will not change colour if there is only Alpha-PVP.

Lower doses are less risky – a usual dose for MDMA can have between four and 10 doses of Alpha-PVP in it. Start off with a small amount to check how it affects you.

In general, swallowing a substance has a slower onset than other methods of delivery and means there might be more time to get medical help if needed.

Avoid using it at the same time as other substances, especially other stimulants.

Avoid using alone. Have a buddy who can help and call an ambulance if things go wrong.

Avoid taking more. Alpha-PVP can cause you to feel a very strong urge to take more of the substance, and this greatly increases the risk to your health.

Call 111 and ask for an ambulance immediately if you or someone else has any of the below signs after taking this substance. Tell them what you have taken - you won’t get in trouble and it could save your life.

Feeling extremely agitated or anxious.

Feeling paranoid or manic.

A very fast beating heart.

Tremors, convulsions, or seizures.

Suicidal thoughts.

