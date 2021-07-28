Drug bust in Hawke's Bay leaves three arrested; methamphetamine, firearm seized

Police carried out search warrants at two Hawke's Bay properties yesterday. Photo / File

Police carried out search warrants at two Hawke's Bay properties yesterday. Photo / File

Police swooped on two Hawke's Bay properties and seized an amount of methamphetamine before arresting two men and a woman for a string of drug-related and burglary offences.

Police searched two properties in Maraenui yesterday and found more than six grams of methamphetamine, $6000 in cash, an air rifle and what are believed to be stolen goods.

"Meth destroys our communities so any chance to remove any amount of it from the streets is a win for us," said detective sergeant Kristopher Payne.

Payne said the arrests were a "good result".

Two men have been charged and will appear in Hastings District Court today.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of shoplifting, five for stealing and using credit cards and one of burglary.

Police say there were numerous warrants for his arrest.

A 41-year-old woman, arrested at a different address, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to supply and receiving stolen goods.

Police are investigating the origin of the alleged stolen items.

Earlier this month, 13 people were arrested and cash, ammunition, a taser, cannabis plants and more than $60,000 worth of methamphetamine seized after police raided several South Canterbury properties.

In June, in a sting dubbed Operation Worthington, 16 search warrants were executed across the Auckland region, netting 44kg of methamphetamine valued at more than $44m.