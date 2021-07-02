Meth bust: South Canterbury police seize cash, taser, drugs, ammunition, charge 13

More than a dozen arrested after police raids. Image / File

Thirteen people have been arrested and cash, ammunition, a taser, cannabis plants and more than $60,000 worth of methamphetamine seized after police raided several properties.

A clandestine laboratory and three cannabis growing operations were also found as part of Operation Gipsy in South Canterbury, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said.



Sixty-two charges relating to methamphetamine and firearms offences have been laid after police executed 22 search warrants at multiple properties between Temuka and Oamaru in the past two days.

"We believe Operation Gipsy will cause significant disruption to its distribution in the South Canterbury area", Gaskin said.

"Methamphetamine is a poison in our society and we will pursue anyone involved in its sale and supply."

The cash recovered totalled more than $10,000, and the 103g of methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $60,000, he said.