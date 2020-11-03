Drowning in ducks: SPCA Christchurch urging people to adopt

The SPCA Christchurch Centre has been inundated with ducks. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA Christchurch Centre is drowning in ducks with a large number of four-week-old ducklings up for adoption.

Senior communications coordinator Sarah Hutchings said it is a common problem for this time of year.

"It is spring after all. We're also about to be inundated with kittens, and just a few months ago we had a range of birds available.

"Ducks do make great pets," she said.

The ducklings need to be adopted out in pairs or more.

"They're quacking fun to have around, but unfortunately due to the sheer volume at the centre, we're a bit overwhelmed," a post on their Facebook page said.

To qualify to adopt the ducks, you will need to have housing that allows a warm dry nesting and sleeping area as well as access to water for drinking and swimming.

• to find out more call 03 349 7057, or apply here.