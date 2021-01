A person has drowned at Lake Puketī late this morning.

A person has drowned at a lake near a beach southwest of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Lake Puketī, near Karioitahi Beach, just before 11am.

"Police and emergency services are at a reported drowning at Lake Puketī," police said.

"Sadly, one person has died at the scene."

St John said they had treated a second person in a moderate condition.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.