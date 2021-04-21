Drone spotted near Dunedin Hospital helipad as Otago Rescue Helicopter tries to land

A guest at the Kingsgate in Dunedin said they saw the drone being flown nearby before landing on a balcony of one of the rooms. Photo / Supplied

A rescue helicopter came close to catastrophe last night when it nearly collided with a drone at Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a drone near the Dunedin Hospital helipad at 6.40pm on Wednesday.

A Kingsgate Hotel guest said they saw the drone being flown nearby before landing on a balcony of one of the rooms.

They said it looked like the culprit was a very skilled drone operator.

The guest has informed the hotel of what they saw and contacted police.

The Kingsgate Hotel and Otago Rescue Helicopter has been approached for comment.

- More to come.