Drone spotted near Dunedin Hospital helipad as Otago Rescue Helicopter tries to land

A rescue helicopter came close to catastrophe last night when it nearly collided with a drone at Dunedin Hospital.
A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a drone near the Dunedin Hospital helipad at 6.40pm on Wednesday.
A Kingsgate Hotel guest said they saw the drone being flown nearby before landing on a balcony of one of the rooms.
They said it looked like the culprit was a very skilled drone operator.
The guest has informed the hotel of what they saw and contacted police.
The Kingsgate Hotel and Otago Rescue Helicopter has been approached for comment.
- More to come.