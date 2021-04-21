Drone near Dunedin Hospital helipad: Otago Rescue Helicopter chief angry after incident

A chief helicopter pilot is fuming over the reckless behaviour of a drone operator.
Police are investigating a person who was seen flying a drone near the Dunedin Hospital helipad as a helicopter was coming into land last night.
Otago Rescue Helicopter chief pilot Graham Gale said the consequences could have been catastrophic with the drone coming as close as 7 metres to the chopper.
Read More
- Otago plane crash: Pilot's body retrieved by rescue crew - NZ Herald
- Meet 'Chopper': Baby born 11 weeks early in helicopter during parents' babymoon - NZ Herald
- Six people rescued after being stuck in snow overnight near Central Otago - NZ Herald
- Rescue of 4WD group stranded in Central Otago snow cost $56k - NZ Herald
"We were bringing a patient into hospital and about 7 metres away there was a drone which had a red light on it. It was in extremely close proximity to the helipad itself."
Gale said it is incredibly dangerous considering the speeds they are travelling in the helicopter.
"We are travelling at very fast speeds, about 2 miles a minute and we are covering a lot of ground quickly.
"The drones are very small and we have no way of seeing it. Absolutely dumb on dumb from the idiot who was flying it."
A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a drone near the Dunedin Hospital helipad at 6.40pm on Wednesday.
A Kingsgate Hotel guest said they saw the drone being flown nearby before landing on a balcony of one of the rooms.
They said it looked like the culprit was a very skilled drone operator.
The guest has informed the hotel of what they saw and contacted police.
The Kingsgate Hotel has been approached for comment.