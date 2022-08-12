Traffic is building quickly with queues now heavy from Takapuna through to the SH1 southbound. Photo / NZTA

Drivers travelling south over the Auckland Harbour Bridge have come to a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash resulting in a car rolling.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Northern Motorway near the Fanshawe Rd offramp about 6.30pm.

"It was a three-vehicle crash and one vehicle rolled. Looks like one person had minor injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported southbound lanes on the State Highway 1 link to SH16 were blocked.

"Pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays," the authority said in a tweet.

UPDATE 6:50PM

At 6.50pm NZTA alerted that traffic was building quickly with queues now heavy from Takapuna through to the SH1 southbound link to SH16 East/Port.

"Avoid the area or expect long delays."