The driver who caused a crash that killed motorcyclist and boxing coach Brett McNaught (pictured), has been sentenced to community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Photo / Supplied

The driver convicted of causing a crash killing motorcyclist Brett McNaught has been sentenced to community work and banned from driving for one year.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, McNaught was heading north along State Highway 4, just south of Raetihi, when Clayton Stephen Hammond attempted to do a u-turn in front of him and he hit the driver's side door.

McNaught, who was heading home after leaving the New Zealand Boxing Championships in Whanganui, was trapped under his bike and despite the best efforts of passing motorists who went to his aid after calling emergency services, he died at the scene.

Hammond was later charged with careless driving causing death, which has a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment, $4500 fine and a minimum disqualification of six months.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in the Ohakune District Court in August and was remanded for sentencing.

He appeared before Judge Jonathan Krebs in the Taihape District Court on Friday, October 21, where he was sentenced to 100 hours community work, disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay $2500 emotional harm reparation.

McNaught, a valued member of Matamata's Walton Boxing Club, was described as having a heart of gold.

"It was just so devastating and such a loss to his large family, the club and the wider community," coach Raymond Richards said.

The police summary of facts said Hammond had been driving along SH4 when he pulled over in a lay-by to call a friend to organise storing a deer he had shot in his chiller.

As Hammond pulled back on to the road he was trying to do a u-turn to head back to his mate's place when McNaught collided with his car.

"The victim could not avoid the Toyota motor vehicle and crashed into the driver's side door."