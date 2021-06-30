Driver saved after car swept off road by huge waves

A motorist has been saved after their car was swept into the sea near Clarence. Photo / Google

The driver of a car has been pulled from their vehicle after it was swept from the road by tumultuous seas at the top of the South Island.

A police spokesman said they were notified of a vehicle submerged by water which washed up on to State Highway 1 at Clarence, 40km from Kaikoura, shortly before 9am.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pulled from the vehicle by a passer-by.

A police spokesperson the driver and the person who helped out were both checked by medical staff at the scene.

Police said the highway was closed to all vehicles except heavy vehicles and high 4WDs until 12.30pm when it was reopened to everyone.