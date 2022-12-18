Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after hitting parked car

The driver walked away from the crash on Golf Rd, New Lynn 'shaken and with blood on his hands'. Photo/ Supplied.

Neighbours rushed to help a man this morning after he crashed into a parked car, flipping his car on to its bonnet.

The crash on Golf Rd in the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn resulted in the parked car being pushed up onto the footpath and the other car flipped upside down.

A witness at the scene of the crash around 8 am said the driver “was lucky to be alive for Christmas”.

It is understood he was upside down in his seatbelt before walking out “shaken but with blood on his hands”.

The flipped car was extensively damaged with the windscreen smashed and the passenger’s side of the car flattened.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Golf Road, New Lynn, around 7.59am.

One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.



















