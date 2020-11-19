Driver escapes without serious injury after truck rolls, car crushed in Oamaru

A man escaped without serious injuries after the car he was driving was crushed when a large truck rolled on to its side. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A man escaped without serious injuries after the car he was driving was crushed when a large truck rolled on to its side while travelling under a railway overbridge in Oamaru yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Humber and Itchen Sts, about 5.15pm.

The serious crash unit will investigate.

Police yesterday said the man in the car was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

However, this morning an Oamaru police spokeswoman said the 43-year-old male driver of the car escaped without serious injury, receiving a broken nose and several abrasions.

The truck driver received no injuries.