Driver damages every road sign on 18km journey of destruction

One of the many road signs damaged in Tasman during a spree over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of dollars of damage have been done after a driver went on a spree through Tasman, destroying every road sign along the way.

Tasman District Council communication manager Chris Choat says the spree started in the Motueka Valley and went through to Brooklyn some time over the weekend, causing over $12,000 worth of damage.

"A driver decided to use their vehicle to destroy nearly every road sign and a number of letterboxes on their, what they must have thought was hilarious, journey," the council said on its Facebook page.

Road signs were damaged through Motueka Valley over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Choat says the main concern for the council with this type of damage is safety.

"These are not just speed signs, they are stop signs, signs that warn of a corner coming up," he says.

"The part that concerns us most is that people on that road will now be uninformed about what's coming, especially at night when it's not a well-lit road."

Roadworks scheduled for this week have been forced to be delayed as crews will be focused on reinstating the signs.

Chris says work has already started on replacing the damaged signs.

Police have been made aware of the incident.

"With a 'big thanks' to the person or people responsible, we are sure the District really hopes the drive was worth it," the council statement said.

- NelsonApp