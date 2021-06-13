Dress-up costumes and fake weapons spark police, AOS callouts in the Bay of Plenty

The Armageddon attendee was apparently holding a replica of the chainsaw gun from the Gears of War video game. Photo / Getty Images

Costumed people carrying fake weapons sparked two police callouts in the Bay of Plenty yesterday - including one where the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

The first incident was near the Trustpower Baypark arena, which is hosting the Armageddon Expo this weekend.

People often attend Armageddon events in costume - or 'cosplaying' - as characters from popular culture such as movies, TV shows, comics and video games.

A police spokesman said police were called to the arena to a report a person was carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

Police were aware of the nature of the Armageddon event but take all reports seriously, the spokesman said.

Police attended and found an event-goer in costume with a fake weapon.

The fake weapon was better described as a "chainsaw/sword", police reported.

Armageddon event manager Therese Costello told the Bay of Plenty Times the attendee was apparently walking towards the venue when the police were called.

"They were cosplaying someone from Gears of War, the video game where the main weapon is a chainsaw gun," she said.

"This is not the first time something like this has happened. We've had callouts many times over the years just people walking to the show and the general public not knowing what is going on, and the police get called."

The Armageddon attendee - or 'cosplayer' - was dressed up as someone from a video game when the police were called. Photo / Megan Wilson

Hours later, in Rotorua, the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed after police received a report of a person carrying a gun on Pukuatua St in the CBD, the police spokesman said.

The call came in about 7.50pm.

"AOS were deployed as a precaution but the firearm was found to be fake, and the person carrying it attending a costume party."

He said the event was a "camo party".