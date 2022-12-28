A man has been taken into custody after armed police officers surrounded his car at a petrol station in Takanini, Auckland this morning.
A dramatic video captured the scenes as four police cars surrounded a vehicle on the forecourt of a Gull Petrol Station on Porchester Rd.
Around half a dozen armed officers could be seen pointing guns at the stationary black car.
A woman can be seen walking towards the officers.
The video ends with a man exiting the vehicle with his arms on his head and walking towards a police car before being arrested.
A witness said she saw multiple police officers descend on the petrol station just before 11am.
“They took a man into custody.”
Police have been approached for comment.
MORE TO COME