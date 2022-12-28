Armed police descend on a Gull Station at Porchester Rd, Takanini and take a man into custody. Supplied

A man has been taken into custody after armed police officers surrounded his car at a petrol station in Takanini, Auckland this morning.

A dramatic video captured the scenes as four police cars surrounded a vehicle on the forecourt of a Gull Petrol Station on Porchester Rd.

Armed Police at Gull Petrol Station on Porchester Rd, Takanini this morning. Photo / Supplied

Around half a dozen armed officers could be seen pointing guns at the stationary black car.

A woman can be seen walking towards the officers.

The video ends with a man exiting the vehicle with his arms on his head and walking towards a police car before being arrested.

A witness said she saw multiple police officers descend on the petrol station just before 11am.

“They took a man into custody.”

Police have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME



