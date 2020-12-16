Website of the Year

Dr Angela Lim: Mental health support that is fit for purpose

Access to culturally appropriate support can be a significant protective factor against poor mental health and suicide. Photo / 123RF

By: Angela Lim

OPINION:

New Zealand's public health system is broken — and nowhere is that more obvious than in mental health.

Almost half of New Zealanders fit a description of a mental illness and around one in

