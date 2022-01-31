Emergency services responding to the building fire in Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dozens of firefighters have contained a large blaze at an industrial building in Penrose, Auckland.

Fire and Emergency said the third-alarm building fire has been contained to the south side of the 150 square-metre building by 5pm.

Twelve fire trucks and 48 firefighters from around the city were sent to douse the fire, believed to be at the Portacom building on O'Rorke Rd.

There were some gas cylinders that could have been involved in the fire but the brigade has protected those, said Fenz northern communications shift manager Josh Pennefather.

A witness told the Herald smoke could be seen pouring from the building and fire crews fought the flames with hoses.

No one has been hurt. St John was notified of the fire but has been stood down and did not treat or transport any patients, said a spokesperson.

Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have also been called to the blaze.

A spokeswoman said they were called at 2.35pm and a unit is on the way to the scene.

The public is asked to keep away from the area.