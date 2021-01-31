Downtown waterfront the place to be to wrap up Auckland Anniversary Weekend

The Auckland International Buskers festival continues at Silo Park today. Photo / Alex Burton

Silo Park at Wynyard Quarter is the place to go today to wrap up Auckland Anniversary Weekend under sunny skies and a warm 24C.

The message from the organisers of the America's Cup is the racing may have wrapped up on Saturday, but still come down to the waterfront for things like the Auckland International Buskers Festival from noon to 5pm where eight local performers, who have performed from Edinburgh to the Middle East, will entertain you.

Silo Park will have food vendors selling everything from Churros to Vietnamese style chicken. For children, there is face painting, circus training and fairies in an alcohol-free zone.

Adults can head to bars and restaurants along North Wharf, and there are pop-up bars in Silo Park and on Te Wero Island.

Auckland Anniversary Regatta is expected to attract hundreds of boats under sail today. Photo / Dean Purcell

There's also the America's Cup syndicate bases to walk around, and the nearby New Zealand Maritime Museum offers free America's Cup tours and a toot around the marina in SS Puke - the museum's 19th century steam tug boat.

A little further away on Queens Wharf, a weekend market at The Cloud continues today and the Mission Bay Art & Craft market takes place at Selwyn Reserve from 10am to 4pm.

And tonight four nights of a six-minute light show on Auckland Harbour Bridge referencing Tamanui-te-rā (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy), and Hei te Ao Mārama (the future world of light) accompanied by music, comes to an end.

It will run every 15 minutes form 9pm to midnight.

Auckland Anniversary Day would not be complete without the annual regatta as hundreds of vessels take to the water under sail.

There will be tall ships, gaff riggers, classic yachts and launches, modern keelers and multihulls, sailing dinghies, waka ama, dragon boats and tugboats.

The Auckland Anniversary Regatta has been around since 1840, when an impromptu boat race was held between General William Hobson to commemorate the day Auckland was founded.

Other parts of the North Island will be fine and sunny today, apart from Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay, which will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers.

The South Island will enjoy a mix of fine weather and cloud, although Fiordland can expect some drizzle and rain in the afternoon.