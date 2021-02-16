Downed trees: SH5 between Napier and Taupo reopens

Truck drivers wait at the SH5 closure in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

State Highway 5 between Taupo and Napier has now reopened.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said about 10 trees had come down resulting in the closure of the road overnight.

The road was reopened at 12.40pm after crews conducted work on-site to clear the trees and repair powerlines.

The spokeswoman said no damage to the road occurred.

NZTA Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said a truck attempted to sneak through the road closure, but was unsuccessful.

"The truck driver attempted to get through the trees and became stuck, but was unharmed," she said. "Our traffic management crews were able to assist him to remove his truck."

Lauder said this is not a common occurrence, but can happen from time to time as it's not feasible to station traffic management staff at every access point.

"Once the closure is in place, crews drive the length of the road to look for any people caught out, and tell them to turn back," she said.

There were three separate cordons on the road – two at the Napier end and one at the Taupo end.

Contractors were unable to remove the trees earlier until the strong winds died down.

Wild weather across the country also caused havoc along other roads including part of State Highway 2, near Twyford, on Tuesday.

A section of SH2 was closed from 5.30pm on Tuesday following a car crash at the roundabout with Evenden Rd.

Traffic was down to one lane with traffic management in place, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they attended the crash and one patient was treated on site.

Tarawera Café, based on SH5, said despite the road closure, the weather failed to cause any further issues.

"We got a decent fall of rain, but we certainly needed it. We see it more as a positive than a negative," a spokesman said.

"The highway being shut is the only thing that's affected us."

Strong to gale south easterlies over the North Island eased on Wednesday morning, with the strong wind warning and watch lifted.

On Thursday, some drizzle is expected in Te Urewera, while cloud and fine spells are due south of Wairoa in the afternoon.

The southerlies are due to gradually die out across the region, according to MetService.

Friday will be fine across Hawke's Bay, with some light winds.