Downed trees: SH5 between Napier and Taupo due to reopen at 12pm

State Highway 5 remains closed between Napier and Taupo after multiple fallen trees blocked the road. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

State Highway 5 between Taupo and Napier should be open by lunchtime on Wednesday.

The road remains closed after multiple fallen trees blocked the road on Tuesday and overnight.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said about 10 trees had come down, and crews were expected on site about 9am to begin clearing.

The road is expected to be open by 12pm, and motorists were advised to wait for the road to reopen, as routes to Napier via Gisborne or Palmerston North added five hours to the journey.

Wild weather across the country also caused havoc along other roads including part of State Highway 2, near Twyford, on Tuesday.

Part of SH2, Twyford, was also closed from about 5.30pm on Tuesday following a car crash at the roundabout with Evenden Rd.

Traffic was down to one lane with traffic management in place, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they attended the crash and one patient was treated on site.

A heavy rain warning remained in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne until 11pm on Tuesday, with motorists warned to be mindful of hazardous driving conditions such as surface flooding and slips.

SH5 had been closed at 5.15pm, mostly near the Taupo side. State Highway 47 also remained closed as at 8am this morning.