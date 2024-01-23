Doubtless Bay anniversary fishing classic to go ahead despite consultation criticism. Doubtless Bay anniversary fishing classic to go ahead despite consultation criticism.

Doubtless Bay anniversary fishing classic to go ahead despite consultation criticism. Doubtless Bay anniversary fishing classic to go ahead despite consultation criticism.

A popular Far North fishing contest is going ahead despite opposition by some who plan to stop the competition citing it as “disrespectful, ignorant and racist”.

The highly anticipated Doubtless Bay Fishing contest and auction planned for this weekend was scrutinised by Ngāti Kahu representative Wikatana Popata, who felt the iwi had been disrespected after event organisers “didn’t bother” to consult them.

But organiser Nick Ryan says they were not aware of a requirement to consult with iwi and have reached out to people in the community to try resolve the concerns.

Popata said all boat ramps and beach access points in the area would be blocked off by iwi to stop the contest from happening in their “tribal territory.”

“Their ignorance is a form of racism that we have been dealing with for a long time. They forget that we are the mana and the authority over all our lands and waters.

“And we are no longer going to take any more rubbish from anyone who further disrespects Ngāti Kahu.”

However, Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chairwoman Margaret Mutu said the view shared is that of an individual and not an official statement shared by Ngāti Kahu.

Mutu had spoken to other iwi representatives and marae, all of whom replied saying they were “yet to have discussions around such matters.”

But Popata claimed his views represented the united voice of the iwi.

“By putting a stop to the competition this year, we are upholding our Ngāti Kahu tikanga/customs to protect our environment, resources and food source.”

He claimed that over the last 10 years, fish stocks have seen a “dramatic” decline due to overfishing and holding fishing events.

“This is the time of the year when fish are spawning. And these contests do not help towards the protection of our fisheries for our future.”

The Advocate has contacted Niwa for comment regarding the impact competitions have on fish stocks.

Popata said in a wider context, their stance against the competition was also in response to the Government’s proposal to abolish Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

“It’s been 183 years since the signing but seems like some of Pākehā traits to not include us in consultation on what is happening on our own land remains.”

Ryan said the competition he organises had been ongoing for 40 years now, and this was probably the first time they had to deal with such an issue.

“I was not aware that there is such a requirement. But we have reached out to some people in the community to see if there was a way of solving their concerns.”

Ryan said the fishing contest and auction were licensed by the Ministry of Primary Industry which meant that all the fish caught were in sync with the “catch limits” and other regulations.

“The contest is a community event which brings together fishing enthusiasts and families for an unforgettable experience.

“Even the proceeds from the auction are given back to the community. So, it’s sad when something like this happens,” he said.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.