Double parked: Dramatic crash in Auckland's Great South Rd

The accident happened shortly before 6pm in Epsom. Photo / Garry Lawrence

A ute mounted another vehicle in a dramatic crash this evening on Auckland's Great South Rd in Epsom.

Images from the crash scene show a black Toyota ute perched precariously on a white Honda car.

A witness said the incident happened on the corner of Great South Rd and Market Rd about 6pm.

The accident involved a Toyota ute and Honda car which crashed at the corner of Market Rd and Great South Rd, Epsom. Photo / Garry Lawrence

The ute, which appeared to have rolled, suffered a shattered windscreen. It's left front wheel came to rest on the shattered windscreen of the Honda.

Several police cars and an ambulance attended the crash site.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a report of a ute rolling onto another vehicle on Great South Rd, after a collision with another vehicle, shortly before 6pm.

Police are investigating the accident but say there do not appear to be any injuries. Photo / Garry Lawrence

"The other vehicle left the scene. Police are in the area making inquiries but it doesn't appear to have been located at this stage.



"There's no indication of any injuries."