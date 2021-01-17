Double homicide investigation launched in Taranaki after two people found dead

A double homicide investigation is under way in Taranaki after two people were found dead in the early hours of this morning.
Police said they were called to a property in Hāwera about 2.50am.
"One person was arrested at the scene without incident and is assisting police with our inquiries," area commander inspector Belinda Dewar said.
The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.
A scene guard has been put in place and will continue throughout this morning, she said.