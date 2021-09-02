Don't be shy, get your vaccination

Papakura Marae CEO Tony Kake talks vaccination strategy for his community. Video / Michael Craig

For Tony Kake, CEO of Papakura Marae, getting people vaccinated, tested and fed during the level 4 lockdown is a priority – especially for his local community.

"We've got testing, we've got kai and we've got vaccination," he said at the marae yesterday.

"We purposely want to focus on our whanau here in Papakura and make sure that they have the opportunity to come through."

Whanau can stay in their bubble and still get vaccinated. Photo / Michael Craig

And he's concerned that people don't hesitate and should get tested if they need to.

"We're doing testing every day. There's no line at the moment so if you've been to one of the sites of interest we encourage you to come down and get a test," he said.

The marae has been offering a drive-through vaccination service since Monday with people staying in their car during the registration process and right through to injection.

"[It's a] pretty slick move," Kake said. "At the moment it's taking about 30 minutes, which includes the observation time.

"We've got it down pat at the moment."

Kake also observed that some people might struggle with online registration, but his staff are only a phone call away and ready to help.

Yesterday was the first full day of operation dishing out 287 vaccinations made up of 50 per cent booked and 50 per cent drive-up recipients.

The marae has a team of 35 dedicated people delivering vaccinations, testing, food and other assistance. Photo / Michael Craig

"We purposely left it 50-50 so that we can encourage our locals, our whanau from around Papakura, to come in," Kake said.

"Papakura whanau, I invite you to come down here. We're in your patch, we're in your neighbourhood. Come down. We welcome you here," he said.

They're doing vaccinations Monday to Friday from 9am to 3.30pm, but Kake says some people might struggle with accessing the facility when they're working and that he'd like to establish a mobile vaccination facility.

"Right beside the marae here there's 5-10,000 employees in this very area," he said. "They don't have the privilege during working time to get the afternoon off to come and have a vaccination.

"We'll take the mountain to Mohammed, to the industry around here."

Kake is talking to local employers and even the Papakura High School principal about delivering on-site vaccinations and is keen to employ high school students to assist with the roll-out.

He has a message for the Prime Minister: "Jacinda wants the 5 million vaccinated – listen to how it could be operated in our local area".

The marae is getting double its normal demand for food parcels during the lockdown, arranging more than 100 packages on the busiest days, Monday and Friday, but demand is up across the whole week, he said.

Families call in the morning and their food is available for collection from the marae by 1pm.

"High distribution is important – getting food to our whanau most in need," Kake said.

And Kake wants to encourage his local community to take advantage of the marae's services.

Requests for food parcels has doubled with over 100 made on Monday's and Fridays. Photo / Michael Craig

"It's all free. It's just your time," he said. "Our friendly staff will take you through and address any other symptoms or worries that you may have. And that's not just health issues, it's social issues as well.

"All of my social workers, they're still on call, they're still available to support our whanau."

Kake is keen to remind people that all these services can only happen through the dedication and hard work of the 35 people on his team.

"These vaccinations centres don't just happen," he said. "[It's] the contribution of all our staff and all our assistants, all the volunteers that come onto the marae. I want to put a big shout to out to everyone."

And he has final words for people struggling in the Papakura community and those who need testing or a Covid-19 vaccination.

"My message is nau mai haere mai, kaua e whakama – don't be ashamed don't be shy. We welcome you here, come on in we'll look after you and have no worries."