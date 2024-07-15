“The assassination attempt on Trump left me in disbelief,” said Maja Sagaser, who just moved to Wellington in January. “Not necessarily because I didn’t think something like it could happen, but because it’s scary and sad to see the US slowly tearing itself apart.”
Stan Johnson of Wellington said it evoked grim memories of past violence.
“This is not how a free and democratic people retain their freedom and democracy. That is the way socialists and communists do things.”
Concern about Biden’s ‘cognitive delice’
Johnson said he was concerned about Biden’s “cognitive decline and lack of mental acuity” and thought the 25th Amendment to the Constitution – which allows a president to be removed from office if unable to perform their duties – needed to be put into play.
On the other hand, Schenck said, “Joe Biden is old, but, for me, two things outweigh that”.
Murray criticised Trump for his rhetoric and its effect on politics, and what he called Trump’s own “unhinged” behaviour not being held to the same standard as recent Biden coverage.
“Trump has unleashed the political violence with his language and direct calling out people to be vilified. Now political violence is the new normal.”
The state of play with a little more than 100 days until the November election is volatile – Trump will officially receive the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, while the chatter about whether or not Biden might step down or even be ousted as the Democratic nominee continues.
“Every Kiwi we have encountered has asked us how we could have elected Trump in the first place,” Murray said. “And why Biden and Trump are the candidates again.”
But few Americans living in New Zealand see any easy answer to the violent undercurrent running through politics no matter who wins in November.
Johnson, whose family moved to New Zealand 12 years, ago, said he was not optimistic, citing a decline in public education.
“We had to finally admit that America was no longer the country we’d grown up in, no longer the country I defended while serving in the Navy. And, that many of our rights and freedoms had been lost.”
Adams said as an Asian-American woman, she saw blatant racism while living in Iowa during Trump’s 2016 campaign. She was also afraid for women’s rights and climate change issues under a possible second Trump term.
“It leaves me feeling hopeless for my future as a young-ish person.”
Murray worried that similar polarisation is happening here.
“I am afraid I see the undercurrents from US politics seeping into New Zealand.
“Because the politics of division has worked in the US for one party, I hope NZ does not pick this up as a model to follow. I want to live in a saner society and body politic.”