Dolphins and orcas delight Wellington with close shore sightings

NZ Herald
A video of the dolphins was posted in Whale and Dolphin Watch, a Wellington Facebook group. Photo / Facebook

By RNZ

Something must be in the water, as Wellingtonians have been treated to a large pod of dolphins and multiple orca sightings in the past two days.

The pod of dolphins was seen whipping up a storm around many of Wellington’s bays yesterday.

An orca sighting in Island Bay. Photo / Facebook
A pod, likely the same one, was also seen today.

One poster in Whale and Dolphin Watch yesterday described: “a sea full of dolphins sussing the East-West ferry out”.

“Insane. Must be hundreds of them,” said another.

Dolphins were sighted again in Houghton Bay at 11am today. Photo / Facebook
Orca sightings were also reported in the group across Wellington, including Island Bay, Princess Bay, and Pariwhero/Red Rocks.

“Unreal encounter with a pod of orca in Island Bay today,” one poster said.

“I’ve never seen them this close to the shore before.”

