A video of the dolphins was posted in Whale and Dolphin Watch, a Wellington Facebook group. Photo / Facebook

By RNZ

Something must be in the water, as Wellingtonians have been treated to a large pod of dolphins and multiple orca sightings in the past two days.

The pod of dolphins was seen whipping up a storm around many of Wellington’s bays yesterday.

An orca sighting in Island Bay. Photo / Facebook

A pod, likely the same one, was also seen today.