One poster in Whale and Dolphin Watch yesterday described: “a sea full of dolphins sussing the East-West ferry out”.
“Insane. Must be hundreds of them,” said another.
Orca sightings were also reported in the group across Wellington, including Island Bay, Princess Bay, and Pariwhero/Red Rocks.
“Unreal encounter with a pod of orca in Island Bay today,” one poster said.
“I’ve never seen them this close to the shore before.”
