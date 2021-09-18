Dolphin rescue underway in Porirua Harbour, public asked to keep their distance

The dolphins were discovered stranded in Porirua Harbour earlier this morning. Photo / Twitter

The dolphins were discovered stranded in Porirua Harbour earlier this morning. Photo / Twitter

Members of the public are asked to keep their distance while a dolphin rescue operation is underway at Porirua Harbour.

Members of charity group Project Jonah, who respond to stranded marine animals, are currently working to rescue three dolphins trapped in the shallows of Porirua Harbour.

The small pod was discovered this morning and has now been identified as dusky dolphins.

1/ Update on dolphins in Porirua Harbour:

3 dolphins, now identified as dusky dolphins, grounded in Porirua Harbour. Our senior medics were onsite quickly and brought our Wellington rescue trailer. It is currently low tide and the dolphins are being gently walked to deeper water. pic.twitter.com/JJDSAtSWCG — Project Jonah (@ProjectJonah) September 18, 2021

Around 2pm Project Jonah tweeted an update to say senior medics were on site with their Wellington rescue trailer.

Ten people - two per dolphin - were in the water, and the remaining four were subbing in to assist volunteers and make sure volunteers stayed warm. They advised appropriate PPE was being worn.

They asked that members of the public keep their distance, to minimise stress and contact with the animals.