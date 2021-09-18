Dolphin rescue underway in Porirua Harbour, public asked to keep their distance

Members of the public are asked to keep their distance while a dolphin rescue operation is underway at Porirua Harbour.
Members of charity group Project Jonah, who respond to stranded marine animals, are currently working to rescue three dolphins trapped in the shallows of Porirua Harbour.
The small pod was discovered this morning and has now been identified as dusky dolphins.
Around 2pm Project Jonah tweeted an update to say senior medics were on site with their Wellington rescue trailer.
Ten people - two per dolphin - were in the water, and the remaining four were subbing in to assist volunteers and make sure volunteers stayed warm. They advised appropriate PPE was being worn.
They asked that members of the public keep their distance, to minimise stress and contact with the animals.