Dogs invited on to Wellington's Cable Car this month, must be 'calm, well-socialised'

The trial will run from Aug 26 - Sep 26. Photo / Supplied

Dogs will welcomed on to Wellington's Cable Car later this month, in a bid to make Wellington's gardens more accessible to inner-city dog-owners.

Coinciding with International Dog Day on Thursday, August 26, the trial will run for a month, inviting well-trained dogs onto Wellington's famous funicular.

The trial will run until September 26, after which a decision will be made on whether the change will be permanent.

Cable Car chief executive Cesar Piotto says the trial is designed to make the green environment more accessible for growing numbers of inner-city Wellingtonians.

"As more people move into the central city, we want them to be able to access the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā and green spaces in the area to take their four-legged friends out for walks.

"We feel the Cable Car is uniquely positioned to support the community in this area. We have been working with Animal Control team and the SPCA, and 75 per cent of survey respondents are supportive of the trial too."

Dog owners will need to buy a $2 ticket for their pets which would be donated to the SPCA throughout the trial.

A number of health and safety rules applied, including that dogs be calm, trained and well-socialised with humans and other dogs.

Wellington City Council warned that dogs engaging in anti-social behaviour such as disobedience, scratching, excessive barking, whining, growling or jumping may be denied entrance.

Dogs also had to be on a leash at all times, and owners were responsible for cleaning up any mess created by their companions while on the Cable Car or at any terminal.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times whilst travelling on the Cable Car, Lambton Quay and Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Dogs would only be able to travel during off-peak times in designated spaces, and would need to be accompanied by a person over 16.

A limit of one dog per passenger would apply.