Security footage of a Glen Innes home where two unknown dogs attacked and killed a much-loved cat. Video / Supplied

A dog has been impounded and an investigation launched after five cats were killed in an East Auckland neighbourhood.

Auckland Council animal management is stepping up patrols in Glen Innes and urging local residents to come forward with information after two dogs were seen roaming the streets and attacking cats earlier this month.

One cat lover has been left heartbroken after security footage showed a pair of dogs tormenting her pet cat before it was found later with puncture wounds and a broken back.

Officers are now trying to determine if a dog impounded by animal control officers this week was involved in the attacks.

Auckland Council manager animal management Elly Waitoa said she was saddened to hear about the loss of the beloved pets, and appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the attacks, or had information, to call the council.

“On 5 January 2023, we received several complaints regarding two dogs roaming and attacking cats in the Glen Innes area.

“Despite extensive patrols, we were unable to locate the offending dogs at the time and were later advised that they had been picked up by persons in a white van.

“Information received this week has led to the impounding of one dog from the area, however, it is yet to be determined whether this dog was involved in the recent attacks or not.

“Patrols in the area have been increased and officers are continuing their investigations.

Waitoa said animal management staff were following up on all leads and urging witnesses to come forward and provide statements.

“Our current information relates to three cats being attacked, so any assistance from the community is greatly appreciated,” she said.

“We don’t want to see this happen again and the main message we would like to get across to dog owners is about the importance of ensuring their dogs are contained or under control at all times.

“Unfortunately, there are some dogs that see cats as being prey animals and given the opportunity they will chase or try to attack them. So, it’s really important that dog owners ensure their dogs are never put in a situation where this can happen.”





Poltergeist, 13-year-old tabby was killed by two roaming dogs last week. Photo / Supplied

The owner of one pet cat mauled to death is mourning the loss of a one-in-a-million companion.

“I got Poltergeist, 13 years ago, a one-in-a-million personality, a loving cat. We were very close. He would be on my lap everywhere I sat,” said the grieving Glen Innes cat owner who did not want to be named.

“When I came home from work he would run to me for cuddles. He was a loving character of a cat anyone can imagine.

It was around 4pm on January 5 when she received a heartbreaking call from her neighbours informing her some dogs had chased after Poltergeist and attacked him, the resident told the Herald.

“I was gutted. I went home straight after, and checked the CCTV footage. I could see around 4.15pm these two dogs at the front of my property.

“The neighbours told me that they heard a noise and had come to my house. They chased after the two dogs and returned 10-20 minutes later with my cat in a cardboard box.

“You could see he had puncture wounds all over his body, his spine was broken as well as his shoulder blades. He would have had massive internal damage.”

The two dogs who are suspected of killing five cats in a Glen Innes neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Poltergeist was 13 and a “big strong 6kg healthy” boy, she said.

“He had five more years left in him.

“Many neighbours had called animal control and I spoke to the officer directly in person. I handed them the security footage.”

The resident said animal control had phoned her on Thursday telling her that they believe they had one of two suspected dogs in their possession.

“I am not comfortable with any of these dogs being put down. But these owners cannot be trusted if it happens again then options might be limited. These dogs might have escaped or maybe the owners drove them here I am not sure.”



