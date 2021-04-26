Does Mangapurua Valley have New Zealand's most remote Anzac service?

Anzac Day 2021 Dawn Service. Video / Māori TV

This year's Anzac Day gathering in the Mangapurua Valley is a contender for New Zealand's most remote commemoration.

Wounded Gallipoli survivors were amongst the 71 returned WWI soldiers who from 1917 took up land in the Mangapurua soldier settlement scheme.

Many started families there with wives prepared to build a dream in the harsh remote conditions.

Descendants retain a strong connection with the valley and come from afar to meet there on Anzac Day every second year.

In this remote valley up the Whanganui River the government offered returned soldiers the chance to clear new farms from the bush.

They started with great optimism but faced an arduous struggle against the relentless forces of nature.

Over the next 20 years most ran out of money and walked away with nothing to show.

In 1942 the government forced out the remaining families and burned down their homes to prevent their return.

Descendants maintain their connection with the valley through the Friends of the Mangapurua community group.

Four generations of the McDonald family are, from left, Helen Brandon, Muriel Roberts, 94, Neave Brandon, 8 months, and Lucy Bran. Photo / Supplied

A history highlight has been the publication by Raewyn West in 2017 of the 360-page history Remembering Them.

In the valley, the Friends accomplishments include marking each farm property its family names and establishing an Anzac Memorial.

At 11am on Sunday, 80 participants gathered for the ceremony at the Anzac Memorial.

Parking their cars at the Ruatiti Rd end they had to journey 8km to the Mangapurua Trig.

For most the trip to the site along the steep winding former road route was quite an adventure - whether done by foot, mountain bike or quad bike.

This time the youngest was an 8-month-old accompanied by the oldest, her 94-year-old great-grandmother.

The Anzac Memorial site offers a poignant panoramic view of the rugged and remote Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka valleys. Photo / Supplied

The old road route today is busy with 16,000 visitors each year, of all ages, enjoying it as the Mountains to the Sea cycleway, the Mangapurua Valley hike, the Te Araroa Trail, or access to hunt for pigs and deer in the distant back country.

In 2017 the Friends created the memorial site to mark the centenary of the first of the soldier settlers arriving on the land.

The inspirational site offers provides panoramic views over the rugged bush lands that were proposed for farms.

Travellers gather for the 2021 Anzac commemoration with an array of mountain bikes, quads and tramping boots. Photo / Supplied

The memorial includes a striking sculptured monument, a flagpole, and a shelter with story panels naming the 71 soldiers with their photos.

At each gathering one descendant family has the opportunity to present a history highlight.

This time the McIntyre family featured a letter written in 1925 from their grandfather in the valley to his wife who was in hospital in Whanganui having their second child.

Jack said he would be happy with whatever name Irene chose for the baby and that his plan was to go to Whanganui and accompany her back to the valley once he had finished the shearing.

That wool clip was important for the new baby; it would be the only farm income for the family for that year.

Bev McIntyre read out a 1925 letter written in the valley by grandfather Jack McIntyre. Photo / Supplied

In fact, Jack was so fond of babies that there were nine McIntyre children.

• Paul Mahoney is the senior heritage adviser for the Department of Conservation's central North Island region.